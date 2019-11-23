"Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi enjoyed a little "me" time after being on the road for six months. The 49-year-old shared with her Instagram followers a nude bathtub photo of herself as she relaxed following a busy schedule.

"When you've been on the road for six months straight and you finally get a minute (1) to yourself #tbt #selfcare #treatyourself #deepsigh," wrote the author alongside a photo of herself soaking in the rose-petal-filled bath. The photo shows Lakshmi relaxing as she closed her eyes with her dark hair pulled back.

Lakshmi is busy working on a new Hulu series called "Taste the Nation," which she is writing and executive producing. The series, according to Refinery 29, involves the gourmand traveling across the US to highlight dishes and recipes of immigrant and regional communities.

In an interview with Bravo, Lakshmi had said that she doesn't have any issue posting photos of her body on social media.

"I really think that it's kinda bullsh-- that Instagram will put little stars or whatever on your nipples [to censor them] but men can go topless left and right," she said. "I find that sexist. We're so afraid of female sexuality in its raw and natural form. We're okay with it being siliconed-out and retouched but an actual woman's real body is, I think, one of the most stunning forms in Mother Nature. So what's the big deal?