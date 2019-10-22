A fast-moving brush fire engulfed 30 acres of brush and was burning dangerously close to homes in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Monday, officials said. Firefighters were battling to stop the blaze that could affect multi-million dollar homes in the area.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire began at 10:40 a.m. EST around 500 N. Palisades Drive, racing uphill toward homes on Charmel Lane and Vista Grande Drive.

Videos shared on local TV networks show residents fleeing their homes. However, it remains unclear if any evacuation orders were given out. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Fire crews were working to contain the fire and several Fire Department helicopters aggressively attacked the fire with water drops, the Los Angeles Times reported.

More than 300 personnel from LAFD and the L.A. County Fire Department were working to fight the brush fire, officials said. LAFD reported that no structures were damaged yet, and they had also received any reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.