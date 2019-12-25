When you hear the name Pablo Escobar, the first few things that come to mind are his iconic moustache, his lavish gangster lifestyle and of course, drugs. But we might soon associate the slain Columbian drug lord's name with a smartphone and not any ordinary smartphone at that, but one that can fold.

The family of the late drug kingpin and leader of the infamous Medellin cartel is reportedly trying to capitalize on a human addiction other than drugs – smartphones. And this isn't just another bogus news as images of the new foldable smartphone that is designed by Pablo Escobar's brother have surfaced online.

Smartphone named after Pablo Escobar

Escobar's brother Roberto Escobar Gaviria had unveiled his $349 smartphone, Pablo Escobar Fold 1, named after the late drug lord himself, earlier this month. The phone sports two 7.8 inch screen and transforms into a tablet, much like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, when unfolded. The phone is also said to be unbreakable. Gaviria has even founded a company called Escobar Inc. under which the Pablo Escobar Fold 1 will reportedly be launched.

Blessed by a priest

The images that emerged last month include a picture of a priest blessing the device and Roberto holding the phone standing next to a portrait of Pablo Escobar. The 72-year-old formerly worked as accountant and co-founder of the Medellin Cartel, buy he walked away from the family business to start a technology business of his own.

We are the new Steve Jobs

He says: "I'm not new to electronics. I'm a person that has liked electronics for a long time and we wanted to come out with a phone that was different than all the others in the world." Roberto who believes that foldable phones are the best technology in the world right now claims that the company is changing things and says "we are the new Steve Jobs basically."

According to him, his company is trying to get some fresh air into the business by bringing real cost of products to the consumers and that the company has no limitations whatsoever because it doesn't have any investors.

Best smartphone in the world

He says: "I've made one of the first foldable smartphones in the world. Thanks to effective production and no special deals with retailers, we have been able to keep costs low as compared to other manufacturers." Escobar claims that the Pablo Escobar Fold 1 is the "best smartphone in the world right now."

We will beat Apple

And although we might think that the Pablo Escobar Fold 1 will likely compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, but Roberto has his eyes on Apple. Escobar told DigitalTrends that he cut the networks and retailers in order to entice iOS users and beat Apple. He claims that Apple is scamming customers.

Escobar said :"I have told many people that I would beat Apple and I will. I cut the networks and retailers, to sell to customers phones that can fold for only $349. Phones which in stores cost thousands of dollars by Samsung band others. This is my goal, to beat Apple. The ambitious entrepreneur even has plans to file a $30 billion lawsuit against Apple on January 6,2020 for scamming and cheating the people.

Pablo Escobar Fold 1 specs

The Pablo Escobar Fold 1 runs on Android 9.0 operating system and is powered by a Snapdragon 8-series CPU (unspecified) and costs $349 for the base variant and $499 for another variant that comes with more RAM and storage. The smartphone is being made by Escobar Inc. and is said to have been designed in the USA and manufactured in Hong Kong.

The foldable smartphone also features two 16MP and 20MP cameras as well as a fingerprint scanner, loud speaker, document editor, HD sound and Noise Cancellation. The phone's maker also claims the Pablo Escobar Fold 1 is unbreakable and tougher than the Galaxy Fold and says that it is made of a special type of plastic what is very difficult to break.

The smartphone will also feature special security features that make it hard to scan the device via Bluetooth or difficult for governments to access. The phone will also feature a thin layer of metal to block RFID and other signals. Escobar Inc. is planning to launch the new foldable smartphone next month.