Oya announces Africa Expansion Fueled by $25M in New Financing

Leading African fintech company, Oya Microcredit, is proud to announce its partnership with ALMAand Goldfinch Finance to provide small business loans in 7 African countries.

The partnership provides funds for unique multi-channel growth opportunities in key African economies. The funding will be used to provide credit for over 70,000 small businesses before the end of the year directly impacting the livelihoods of 200,000 families.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with ALMAand Goldfinch Finance. When I founded the company in 2009, my goal was to make credit available in record time for all, and with the backing of our partners we will be able to achieve that on the continent," commented RichardNii Armah Quaye, Chairman, and Founder of the group. "As a fast-growing fintech, we aim to keep evolving and meeting the credit needs of small businesses across Africa," commented Kobbina Awuah, CEO of the Group.

Gautam Ivatury, ALMA Managing Partner, explained, "ALMA's mission is to provide creative, flexible financing to high-impact businesses. Oya Group is exactly the type of partner we look for: dynamic, rapidly scaling, and built on proven technology-driven operations. We're eager to continue to grow with the team."

Samuel Eyob, Goldfinch CIO, explained, "We're proud to help support both ALMA and Oya Microcredit in our mission of building a DEFI protocol bridging crypto into real world use cases, ultimately driving more financial inclusion across the Global South"

About Oya Microcredit

Oya Microcredit is a leading African fintech providing loans to 100,000+ small businesses annually. With its tailored approach and unique KYC system, Oya is able to disburse funds to applicants in record time. Oya is currently in 7 African countries: Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

About ALMA

ALMA provides creative debt financing to technology-driven inclusive lenders and to companies reducing carbon emissions. Uniquely among global private debt investors, ALMA's principals have decades of experience operating, financing, and exiting businesses across emerging markets. Our operating, policy, and industry experience allows us to bring more than just capital to our partners.

About GoldfinchFinance

Goldfinch is a decentralized credit platform for crypto loans without collateral. This is the missing piece that finally unlocks crypto lending for most people in the world. For more information on Goldfinch Finance.