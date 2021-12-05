Oxford School Shooter's 'Emotional' Parents Plead 'Not Guilty' to Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

The parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect, Ethan Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Ethan went on a shooting spree in the school killing four students and injuring several others on Tuesday, November 30. He used the gun bought for him by his parents for the same. His parents, James, and Jennifer Crumbley were charged on account of negligence towards their son's dubious activities prior to the shooting and failing to keep the gun out of reach of him.

The Crumbleys, who were allegedly on the run since Friday, December 3 night, were arrested from the 1100 block of Bellevue Street in Detroit, less than half a mile from the Canadian border on Saturday morning. James and Jennifer have pleaded 'not guilty' to involuntary manslaughter charges. The couple faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

James and Jennifer appeared via video conferencing before Oakland County District Court Judge Julie Nicholson on Saturday, December 4, and entered four pleas of 'not gulity.' While Jennifer appeared to be holding back tears during the course of the hearing, James, on the other hand, seemed a bit detached initially.

$500,000 bond

Over the course of hearing, James,45, seemed to get emotional and even appeared to be crying. Judge Nicholson set a bond at $500,000 for each. In case if the Crumbleys post bond, they will have to wear GPS monitors. Their attorneys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked the judge for a $50,000 bond for each of them, claiming the couple did not pose a flight risk. The next hearing of the couple is scheduled for December 14.

Ethan, on the other hand, was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism, and seven counts of assault with intent to murder. He is held without bail and is due back in court on December 13.

James called 911 to report his missing gun after nearly an hour after Ethan opened gunfire at school

Ethan used a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol that his father, James bought for him at a Black Friday sale just days before the shooting. New reports claim that James called 911 nearly 40 minutes after Ethan opened gunfire at school, to report his missing gun. Not only this, but Ethan, both his parents and his teachers had a meeting about three hours prior to the shooting about his dubious behavior at school. A prosecutor noted that there's a high possibility that Ethan was carrying the gun in his backpack during the behavioral meet.