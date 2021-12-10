Oxford High School Faces $100M Lawsuit for Ignoring Ethan Crumbley's Evident 'Intent' to Harm

Oxford High School, Michigan is facing a lawsuit of $100 million by two parents, whose children narrowly escaped the deadly carnage of a school shooting on November 30. A 15-year-old sophomore, Ethan Crumbley opened fire with a gun his parents bought for him in the hallway of the school killing four students and injuring several others. Ethan is charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism, and seven counts of assault with intent to murder. His parents, on the other hand, are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Parents Jeffrey Franz and Brandi Franz have filed a pair of lawsuits against the school district on behalf of their daughters, Riley and Bella, seeking $100 million in compensation each. Riley, who is a 12th-grade student at Oxford High, was shot in the neck. Bella, on the other hand, is a 9th-grade student. The lawsuit in question claimed that Principal Steven Wolf and Superintendent Tim Thorne ignored the safety of students before Ethan Crumbley opened fire on his classmates.

'Tragic mistake'

Fieger noted that the school officials pulled Ethan out of class when they saw pictures drawn by him 'indicating that he was going to engage in a murderous rage,' but instead of calling the police officers, they called his parents and asked them to take him out of school. When the parents refused to do so, Ethan was allowed to sit in the class. That decision, Fieger noted, turned out to be a 'tragic mistake.'

According to the lawsuit, the parents of Oxford High raised their concerns about Ethan's 'threatening' social media posts and his seemingly 'troubling' behavior to the principal Wolf. Principal Wolf, however, in an email, brushed aside the parents' concerns claiming that the assumptions made from several social media posts evolved into 'exaggerated rumors.' "I know I'm being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS," he wrote.

'Its time we held people responsible'

The lawsuit further noted that Ethan, a day before shooting tweeted, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow Oxford." Fieger emphasized that it's time people be held responsible. "If we're not going to hold the Second Amendment people responsible for gunning down our students over the last 20 years, and we're going to do nothing in that regard, let's hold the other people responsible," he said.