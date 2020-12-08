Most people in the world follow the conventional path of life as is taught to them by their guardians and society. Without putting in much effort, people blindly follow the traditional path of attaining education, getting jobs, meeting life partners, and so on. We are very fortunate to meet those few gems who create a path of their own. There are only a handful of people who break the traditional barriers and create something unique for the world to see and be praised upon. One such gentleman who has achieved success by making his path and is inspiring others to do so is Justin Owens.

Work Profile of Justin Owens

Justin Owens is a millionaire mentor, leadership expert, and financial strategist. He discovered his path in the trading Markets and Teaching others. Justin explains that his business helps people because it educates them on areas of their life that they need work on especially in the area of finances, communication skills, conflict resolution, leadership skills, and how to get to the right side of money. He shows people how to earn money through a skill set that can help them generate income without having to exchange their time for money. Justin and his team have developed over a dozen 6-Figure earners in just three and a half years and the goal is to develop 100 Chairman and six-figure traders in 2020. Fortunately, he and his team are well on their way to accomplishing that goal.

Justin's source of inspiration

Owens says that business was inspired more by people than actual companies. Leaders such as Bob Johnson, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and several others inspired his thought process and business. However, Justin has always admired Apple because of the simplicity behind their brand that still manages to influence the lives of millions of people.

Challenges faced by Justin

Owens says that some of the biggest challenges he has overcome while building his career were similar to many of the challenges all people face at some point. "For example, there was a time when I had to decide to leave a guaranteed check and have faith in starting over with no guarantees. I have also dealt with the loss of family members, coupled with transportation issues, relationship issues, and most importantly overcoming my own limiting beliefs. I've had to overcome physical injuries, and financial challenges throughout my journey as well", says Justin.

Piece of advice shared by Owens

Justin advises people to stay determined through times of adversity and to focus on what they are listening to. Personal Self-development will be the key to keeping one's belief and gratitude in the right place so that one can keep a positive mindset even when the reality doesn't reflect what one wants to see. "Looking at where you are and where you think you should be can throw off your progress. Be grateful for your current situations while focusing on your future", suggests Justin.