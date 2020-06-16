The registered unemployment of Norway that includes those who are counted as only the partly employed, relaxed to 10.8 percent on Tuesday from 11.4 percent a week ago, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) mentioned.

Unemployment peaked at a record 15.4 percent in early April following mass furloughs and layoffs as the coronavirus outbreak triggered shutdowns of parts of the economy. Counting only the fully unemployed, the rate stood at 5.4 percent on Tuesday, down from 5.7 percent a week earlier.

Unemployment Rate Falls in Norway

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 437,000 people globally and infecting over eight million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan that is located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

