Over 950,000 Singaporean Households to Receive U-Save and S&CC Rebates This July

Over 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive rebates in July 2025 to help cover some of the expenses associated with paying their utilities and housing estate maintenance fees.

The Ministry of Finance said in a news release on Monday, June 30, that the rebates for U-Save and the Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) are part of the government's enhanced Assurance Package and the permanent GST Voucher scheme to help residents cope with the rising costs of living. The rebates will assist the lower- to middle-income HDB households in defraying their utility costs and S&CC.

The remaining two quarterly disbursements for the fiscal year 2025 will be distributed in October and January of the following year. This is the second one.

Depending on the type of HDB flat, qualifying households will receive up to S$190 (US$149) in U-Save next month.

In the fiscal year 2025, eligible HDB households in Singapore will receive a total of up to S$760 in U-Save rebates.

Depending on the type of HDB flat, qualified households will also receive S&CC rebates for up to one month in July.

During the fiscal year 2025, eligible households will receive S&CC rebates for a maximum of three and a half months.

The latest announcement came on the back of a separate MOF announcement that household electricity and gas tariffs are set to be lowered for the period of July to September.

Eligible households are not required to do anything in order to receive the S&CC and U-Save rebates.

While the S&CC rebates will be credited directly to their S&CC accounts with their respective town councils, the U-Save rebates will be credited directly to their utility accounts with utilities provider SP Services.