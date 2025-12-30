Over 950,000 Singapore HDB Households to Receive Utility and Conservancy Rebates in January

More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive rebates for their utility and conservancy bills in January, as part of ongoing government measures to help residents cope with rising living costs.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 30, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said eligible households will receive up to S$190 in U-Save rebates to offset their utility bills. In addition, they will receive up to half a month of rebates for service and conservancy charges (S&CC), with the amounts varying according to flat type.

Households living in one- and two-room flats will receive the maximum U-Save rebate of S$190, along with half a month of S&CC rebates. Those residing in four-room flats will receive S$150 in U-Save rebates and half a month of S&CC rebates. The rebates are automatically credited — U-Save rebates to households' utility accounts with SP Services, and S&CC rebates to their respective town councils.

For the financial year from April 2025 to March 2026, each eligible household can receive a total of up to S$760 in U-Save rebates and 3½ months of S&CC rebates. These benefits form part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, which aims to support lower- and middle-income households in managing higher living costs and the impact of the goods and services tax.

To qualify for the U-Save rebate, households must have at least one Singaporean owner or occupier if the flat is not fully rented out. If the entire flat is rented, there must be at least one Singaporean tenant. Households in which any member owns more than one property are not eligible, MOF said.

Eligibility criteria for the S&CC rebates are stricter. Households without any Singaporean owner or occupier, those where owners or essential occupiers own or hold an interest in a private property, and households that have rented out their entire flat are not eligible. Residents can check their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging in to My HDBPage using Singpass.

The ministry also cautioned the public to be vigilant against scams, stressing that government officials will not ask for money transfers or banking details over phone calls. Members of the public who are unsure about the authenticity of any communication can contact the ScamShield helpline at 1799.

The U-Save and S&CC rebates are disbursed quarterly, in April, July, October and January each year.