Over 90 People Arrested for Various Offences in Week-Long Joint Operation at Singapore Checkpoints

At least 88 people were arrested for a variety of offenses, including failing to declare and pay taxes on cigarettes during a week-long, multi-agency enforcement operation conducted across land, sea, and air checkpoints in Singapore.

More than 14,000 passengers and 280 vehicles were inspected during the operation, which took place between October 9 and October 15, according to a joint statement released on Saturday, October 18, by the Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and police.

According to the authorities, more than 11,700 pieces of luggage and hand-carry bags were scanned or searched in an attempt to "detect and enforce against non-compliance with Singapore's cross-border cash reporting regime and other illegal cross-border smuggling activities".

A total of 11 people were caught during the operation for attempting to enter Singapore with cash exceeding S$20,000, or its equivalent in foreign currencies, either without filing a declaration or with an incomplete one.

They were all foreigners, and the biggest amount was discovered on October 13 when four individuals were apprehended individually attempting to import over S$1.2 million in different currencies.

Six of the 11 individuals who were apprehended received S$24,000 in composition fines, and four received warnings. The last person is still being investigated.

It is illegal to enter Singapore with more than S$20,000 in cash or currency. Offenders who are found guilty face a maximum fine of S$50,000, a maximum jail sentence of three years, or both. Additionally, the money may be seized.

Sixty-two people were also arrested as part of the scheme for failing to declare and pay taxes on tobacco products, cigarettes, or goods that exceeded their import relief allowances for goods and services tax (GST).

The statement stated that the individuals were fined a total of S$20,615 and that the total amount of duty and GST evaded was S$7,351.

This group included an air crew member who was carrying undeclared CDs, clothes, and accessories, as well as a traveler who was discovered in possession of 31 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

A fine of up to 20 times the amount evaded, or a maximum two-year jail sentence await anyone found guilty of fraudulently evading customs or excise duties.

A total of 395 e-vaporizers and their associated parts were seized after 14 additional people were apprehended separately in possession of them.

Eleven sachets of chewing tobacco were also discovered in the possession of a 25-year-old woman traveling into Singapore. Each of the 15 received a fine.

Singapore has tightened its anti-vaping regulations since September 1, imposing harsher fines and requiring rehabilitation for persistent users.

Anyone found using an e-vaporizer for the third or more time faces legal action and a fine of up to S$2,000.

In contrast, those found guilty of importing, distributing, selling, or offering smokeless tobacco for sale face a maximum fine of S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of six months, or both if it is their first offense.

A fine of up to S$20,000 and a jail sentence of up to 12 months will be imposed for subsequent offenses.