Over 50 flight at Changi Airport were disrupted early on Thursday morning as the airport control tower was evacuated after a fire alarm went off. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) posted on its Facebook page that the regular flight operation was disrupted at around 12.10 am and was restored at around 1.40 am.

In the post, the agency stated that 50 flights were delayed by 30 minutes or more and nine arriving flights were diverted. As per the reports, some flights were diverted to Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam and some landed at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The Facebook post stated: "The tower had to be evacuated as the fire suppression system was activated." But later it was revealed that there was no fire at the airport control tower and now investigations into the cause of the activation are on-going."

