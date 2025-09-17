Over 18,400 Vapes Seized from Malaysian Lorry at Singapore's Tuas Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that they had discovered over 18,400 e-vaporizers and 1,400 associated parts in a truck registered in Malaysia at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday, September 15.

ICA said in a Facebook post, "This marks the largest haul of smuggled e-vaporizers detected at Singapore's land checkpoints since stronger penalties (for vape-related offences) took effect from Sep 1, 2025."

According to the authority, the truck was profiled by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) through pre-arrival risk assessment at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday at around 7 am and was then instructed for enhanced checks.

Officers discovered more than 18,400 vapes and 1,400 associated parts in the car during the inspection, which was reported to be carrying "components for motorized external roll-up blinds."

In connection with the case, a Malaysian man was taken into custody and sent to the Health Sciences Authority for additional examination.

In recent weeks, hundreds of people have been arrested for e-vaporizer-related offenses as Singapore has been cracking down on vaping.

Following the listing of etomidate, an anesthetic agent found in vapes known as Kpods, as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it imposed harsher penalties for vape suppliers and users on September 1.

ICA said, "Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporizers."

"As guardians of the nation's borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure," the authority added.