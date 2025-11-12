Over 180 Bank Accounts Frozen, S$486,000 Seized in Islandwide Scam Crackdown in Singapore

The Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Command (ASCom), in collaboration with local banks, has frozen more than 180 bank accounts linked to scam activities and seized over $486,000 in illicit funds.

The operation, conducted between September 29 and October 24, targeted individuals suspected of involvement in government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and job scams — three of the top five scam types by financial losses in the first half of 2025.

During the three-week enforcement operation, officers from ASCom and the seven Police Land Divisions investigated 147 individuals — 95 men and 52 women — aged between 16 and 76. These individuals are believed to have surrendered their bank accounts to criminal syndicates, facilitating money laundering and the movement of illicit funds.

They are being investigated for offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 and the Computer Misuse Act 1993.

Anyone found guilty of assisting another person to retain benefits from criminal conduct under Section 55A(5) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act faces up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

Those convicted of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act may face up to two years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both for a first offence.

In addition to the arrests, the police worked with major industry stakeholders — including social media companies, phone messaging platforms, and telecommunication firms — to disrupt scam networks. This collaboration resulted in the disabling of over 920 online enablers and the termination of more than 1,140 phone lines linked to scams.

The police reiterated their firm stance against individuals involved in scam operations, warning that those who allow their personal credentials, bank accounts, or mobile lines to be misused by criminal syndicates will be held accountable under the law.

Members of the public are urged to "ACT" against scams — a framework encouraging citizens to add security features, check for signs of scams, and tell the authorities and others about suspicious encounters.

They are advised to install the ScamShield app, enable two-factor authentication, and set transaction limits for online banking. Individuals should also stay alert to unusual requests for money or personal data, verify the legitimacy of online listings, and report scam incidents to their banks, ScamShield, or the Police.

The Singapore police emphasised that continued public vigilance and cooperation with authorities remain key in the fight against scams and financial crimes.