Over 1,700 Under Investigation After Multi-Agency Crackdown in Singapore During Year-End Festive Period

A total of 1,771 people are being investigated for a wide range of offences following extensive multi-agency enforcement operations carried out across Singapore between November 22 and December 20.

The police said that the individuals include 1,161 men and 610 women aged between 15 and 88.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the operations were part of heightened efforts to deter unlawful activities during the festive year-end period.

More than 4,500 officers from the seven Police Land Divisions, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Traffic Police worked closely with agencies including the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Singapore Customs.

Over 1,400 operations were conducted islandwide, targeting offences such as traffic violations, e-vaporiser-related offences, illegal gambling, vice activities, duty-unpaid cigarettes, immigration violations, illegal employment and drug-related crimes. Checks were carried out on more than 15,900 people, resulting in 546 arrests.

Among the enforcement actions, officers from Clementi Police Division conducted operations against illegal massage outlets in Jurong East on November 22.

Three unlicensed outlets were found operating, with vice activities detected in one. Fourteen women aged between 30 and 50 were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and Immigration Act.

On the same day, Jurong Police Division officers disrupted illegal horse betting activities in Bukit Batok, placing nine men and one woman aged between 52 and 78 under investigation. More than S$10,000 in cash was seized.

Joint operations by Woodlands Police Division and partner agencies between November 27 and 28 led to the arrest of 12 men for suspected drug offences, while several others were investigated for possession of smokeless tobacco, e-vaporisers and traffic-related offences.

Between December 1 and 6, a six-day operation by Central Police Division targeted illegal activities across Chinatown, Little India, Kampong Glam and the Central Business District.

Nearly 190 individuals were placed under investigation for offences including vice, gambling, immigration and employment-related breaches. Additional arrests were made for offences under the Societies Act, while e-vaporisers — including one suspected to contain etomidate — were seized.

Similar enforcement operations were carried out by Tanglin Police Division, Bedok Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division at various locations across the island, resulting in investigations into illegal gambling, vice activities and the possession of prohibited e-vaporisers. Cash, mobile phones and other items were seized during these operations.

Traffic Police also conducted an extensive islandwide crackdown on drink driving between December 20 and 21.

Of the 88 motorists tested, 14 were arrested for various traffic offences, including 10 for drink driving. The highest breathalyser reading recorded was more than twice the legal limit. Additional enforcement against car-sharing abuses led to arrests and investigations for offences such as driving without a licence or insurance.

Director of the SPF's Operations Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, thanked officers from all participating agencies for their efforts, saying the operations demonstrated the authorities' determination to keep Singapore safe.

"These operations underscore our unwavering commitment to public safety, especially during the festive period," he said, adding that firm action will continue to be taken against those who break the law.