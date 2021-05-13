More than 120 retired military officers have written an open letter to President Joe Biden questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential Election as well as challenging his mental acuity to be the leader of a nation. The letter, which was first reported by Politico, carries the label of a group calling itself Flag Officers 4 America and claims the United States 'is in deep peril.'

The letter echoes former President Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which he also challenged in court. Interestingly, the letter became public on the same day when Rep. Liz Cheney ripped Trump for his claim that the election was "stolen."

Explosive Letter

The explosive letter mentions that the United States "is in deep peril" and Americans are "in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776." "Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the 'will of the people' our Constitutional Republic is lost," the retired officers including generals and admirals, write in the letter.

The bombshell claims made in the letter that calls itself an "Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals,' was first reported by Politico.

The officers also urged the Supreme Court and FBI to take to ensure fair elections to ensure the safety and security of the country. "Additionally, the 'Rule of Law' must be enforced in our election processes to ensure integrity," the letter continues. "The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020."

"Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per citizen. Legal votes are identified by State Legislature's approved controls using government IDs, verified signatures, etc," they write questioning the legitimacy of last year's Presidential election.

The letter echoes repeated claims made by Trump that widespread voter fraud cost him a victory in the 2020 election. Although Trump challenged the election results in court, appeals were turned down as there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, much less fraud in sufficient numbers to overturn Biden's victory.

Is Biden Fit Enough?

The retired officers question Biden's mental capacity and refers to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to get assurances about the nuclear codes in the days after the January 6 US Capitol riot.

The letter written by 124 retired army officers say: "The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored. He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night."

"Recent Democrat leadership's inquiries about nuclear code procedures send a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command," it further mentions.

Among the signatories of the letter are retired Rear Adm. John Poindexter, who spent a year as national security adviser under Ronald Reagan. Poindexter was convicted of lying to Congress and obstructing the congressional investigation of the Iran-Contra affair (the conviction was later reversed). Besides, another signatory is retired Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin, who spent five years as deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence under George W. Bush and is now executive vice president of the Family Research Council.

Maj. Gen. Joe Arbuckle, who served in Vietnam and later commanded the US Army Industrial Operations Command (IOC) at Rock Island, Illinois, is another of the signatories. Arbuckle, who organized the effort, told Politico: "Retired generals and admirals normally do not engage in political actions, but the situation facing our nation today is dire. We are facing threats greater than at any other time since our country was founded. To remain silent would be a dereliction of duty."

That said, the letter has been met with an outcry from former military leaders. Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Politico that the letter "hurts the military and by extension it hurts the country," though he also noted that it was not signed by any high-ranking officers.

"It's not very senior," he said. "In our world it's not very significant in terms of people. Others were less sanguine, with retired Air Force Col. Marybeth Ulrich labeling the letter "anti-democratic."