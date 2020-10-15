Transformation is crucial to living your dreams, you must rid yourself of mediocrity and step up your game to a whole new level. Yes, your transformation will be hard. Yes, you will feel frightened, messed up, and knocked down. Yes, you'll want to stop. Yes, it's the best work you'll ever do. It's not about being perfect. "Everything that you have seen, done, or even thought of is also stored in your subconscious mind", says Yashica. It is important that we clear these thoughts and gain control over our mindset so as to have a peaceful, pleasant day and focus on the future.

It's about effort. And when you implement that effort into your life. Every single day, that's where transformation happens. That's how change occurs. Yashica is now one of the world's top mind programming online program curators and sought-after trainers and best selling authors. She has proven that her techniques are highly influential on people ranging from students to entrepreneurs to doctors, helping them gain control over their subconscious mind

Her neuroscientific and proven techniques help in impacting & transforming people and their thoughts. Her one to one coaching programs impact people on a different level altogether due to the special attention she caters while coaching. The online programs specially designed for those who do not want to lead a life by default but by choice had the right person to go to Yashica.

In her techniques, she uses experimental psychology which deals with the structure or function of the nervous system and brain. She has helped over a hundred thousand people with her programs and workshops helping them gain control over the subconscious mind for great health, an abundance of money, and most loving relationships that last.

She trains people to take charge of their lives leaving behind all the excuses and hassles. She has personally used her techniques on her before she even rolled them into the market for people to avail. She continues to say that the communication between the subconscious and conscious mind is bidirectional.