Over 1,000 General Practitioner Clinics in Singapore to Remain Open During Chinese New Year Celebrations

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday that a total of 1,115 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open at various times during the Chinese New Year period.

During the holiday season, which runs from January 28 to January 30, 17 of these clinics will be open around the clock.

MOH's GPGoWhere website provides information about the clinics and their hours of operation.

MOH said in a media release, "Members of the public, including children, who feel unwell during the festive period are encouraged to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions."

It is also recommended that people call clinics in advance of visiting them or schedule appointments with them.

The Alexandria Hospital Urgent Care Center (UCC), UCC @ Admiralty, and the National University Hospital's UCC @ Bukit Panjang are available to anyone with urgent but non-life-threatening conditions.

MOH said that only "serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding" should prompt a patient to seek medical attention at a hospital's accident and emergency department.

The ministry added, "To ensure that the 995 Emergency Medical Services can provide swift conveyance for those with emergency conditions, those who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995."