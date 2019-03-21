Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is pleased to announce that Far East Hospitality's new Sentosa property – The Outpost Hotel at Sentosa is now a member of their portfolio of elite properties. The hotel joins the ranks of over 500 independently spirited hotels in more than 80 countries across the globe recognized under the prestigious SLH brand.

Gill Ishwinder, Area General Manager of Far East Hospitality, said "We are thrilled that The Outpost

Hotel at Sentosa has been included in SLH's stable of prestigious hotels. Located on Singapore's

getaway island of Sentosa, the hotel is designed for independent travellers and couples. Designed

for guests looking to spend special time with those who matter, many customized touchpoints,

from the ambience the moment the guests step into the lobby to the stylishly designed rooms, have

been created to elevate the guests' experience."

Occupying a conserved heritage area on Singapore's Sentosa island, The Outpost Hotel at Sentosa

serves as a window to the island's history while providing a modern experience tailor-made for the

stylish, discerning traveller. The hotel is also strategically located close to the Sentosa causeway,

placing guests no more than 15 minutes from major business districts and attractions in Singapore.

An adults-oriented hotel, The Outpost Hotel at Sentosa is a great choice for both business and

leisure stay.

The Rooms

The guest rooms are modern and chic, featuring a distinctive black and white palette complemented

by hints of gold and metallic but it is the finer details that truly make each stay special.

Room amenities include toiletry kits by Australian beauty brand APPELLES Apothecary & Lab,

pillow mist kits for turndown service, water filtration system, and a customized mini bar where

guests can pick their favourite wine, snacks, and chocolates with compliments from the hotel.

The Facilities

Perched on the rooftop of the hotel is an exciting new restaurant and bar concept that is poised to

be the hot spot of the property. This will be unveiled in the second half of 2019 and it promises

revolutionary dining with the panoramic view of the South China Sea plus the most romantic

location to enjoy the night sky. Not forgetting that it is also a prime spot to watch the nightly

fireworks display by Wings of Time at Siloso Beach.

On the lobby level (located on the 3 rd floor of the hotel) are a variety of themed pool zones and

outdoor spaces for countless hours of fun and frolic. Of special mention is the Pamukkale Pool - an

infinity pool with a view of the seaside in the horizon, as well as a pool bar.

To complete the experience, the hotel offers unique limousine service for guests to arrive in grand

style or to travel around Singapore in luxurious comfort. Guests can also enjoy a specially crafted

tour to explore the city's best kept secret attractions.

Mark Wong, Vice President Asia Pacific of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said "We are delighted

to welcome The Outpost Hotel at Sentosa to the brand as it will appeal to SLH's independently

minded customers. I believe this new hotel on the resort island of Sentosa will complement our two

other hotels in the city centre. With its wide array of activities and attractions to suit both leisure and business travellers, this adult-oriented hotel will provide personalized experiences at Singapore'spremier tourist destination."

The Outpost Hotel at Sentosa will open its doors in April 2019, and rates start from SGD330++ a

night. For more information or to make a booking visit https://www.slh.com/hotels/the-outpost-at-

sentosa or call SLH.