Amazon Prime's show Outlander has been a successful venture for the video streaming service, and now the fans are asking for its fifth season.

The time-travelling romantic story will return soon as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will look for their life in the pre-modern US. After a mid-way ending in its last season, fans are keen to know what will happen in its fifth season.

Chris Albrecht president and CEO of Starz once said, "Followers can leisure assured their most fashionable Claire and Jamie might perchance be lend a hand dealing with unique challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons 5 and six as we delve into American history and continue the memoir of the Frasers as they favour in the Current World,"

Interestingly, the fifth season of the show can also be based on the fifth book of the series, The Fiery Sinful. However, the show is already on floors and Fergus and Marsali will also feature in the fifth season besides Adso the cat.

Season five of the show will start from February 16, next year in US. This show streams on Amazon Prime in UK.

Once in the press conference Sterz the production house confirmed that the fifth season will come in early 2020.

Talking about Outlander, it is a drama television series based on Diana Gabaldon's historical time travel book. Ronald D. Moore has directed this TV series based on the famous book.