It was a cinematic moment for Webair, who struggled for 27 years to keep his mother alive despite her status in coma following an accident in 1991.

Munira Abdulla, then 32, was bringing her son from the school in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when the accident took place on April 22, 1991. She tried to shield her son from the impact and was seriously injured. She remained in coma ever after. "My mother was sitting with me in the back seat. When she saw the crash coming she hugged me to protect me from the blow," her son Omar Webair told the National.

Omar was unharmed in the accident but he refused to give up on the treatment of his mother. He is now 32 years old and his mother, who is 60, regained consciousness in a hospital in Germany. When she first called out for "Omar", the man is in his happiest moment ever.

"I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up," he told the National.

Despite insurance constraints, Omar has taken his mother to London and back to UAE until the Crown Prince Court granted him a grant to take her to Germany for a surgery to her weakened limb muscles.

She started moving her muscles in June 2018 when there was an argument in her hospital room. She was reportedly making some strange sounds, according to Omar.

"Then, three days later, I woke up to the sound of someone calling my name... It was her. She was calling my name. I was flying with joy. For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said," said Omar recollecting the joyous moments in his life.

Currently, Munira Abdulla is in a Abu Dhabi hospital and she has regained minimum consciousness to speak reasonably, said the son. "I shared her story to tell people not to lose hope on their loved ones," said Omar Webair emphatically.

"The doctors told me she was a hopeless case and that there was no point of the treatment I was seeking for her, but whenever in doubt I put myself in her place and did whatever I could to improve her condition," he added.