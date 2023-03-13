Oscars 2023 winners will be announced live by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, through a live broadcast. Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the nomination list with 11 nods, followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisheri with nine nominations each.
Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, and Bill Nighy are nominated for the Best Actor Award. The Best Actress Award nominees are Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, and Michelle Yeoh. All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, TÃ¡r, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking are up for the Best Picture race.
Oscar Awards 2023 will kick-start with the red carpet arrivals at 1 pm EST. Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson will host the event titled On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95. It will feature nominees' interviews. The pre-show will begin shortly after the red carpet-arrivals. The countdown to the Oscars lead-in show will start at 6.30 pm EST. Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, and Ashley Graham will host the show. It will feature presenters, performers, and various Oscar nominees with backstage assistance from TikToker Reece Feldman. Jimmy Kimmel will host the main award ceremony.
Oscars 2023 Winners
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front by Malte Grunert, Producer
- Avatar: The Way of Water by James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
- The Banshees of Inisherin by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
- Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
- Everything Everywhere All at Once by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
- The Fabelmans by Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
- TÃ¡r by Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
- Top Gun: Maverick by Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Triangle of Sadness by Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
- Women Talking by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
- Todd Field for TÃ¡r
- Ruben Ã–stlund for Triangle of Sadness
Best Lead Actor
- Austin Butler for Elvis
- Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser for The Whale
- Paul Mescal for Aftersun
- Bill Nighy for Living
Best Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett for TÃ¡r
- Ana de Armas for Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie
- Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway
- Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans"
- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau for The Whale
- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Written by Rian Johnson
- Living - Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- Women Talking - Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Written by Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans - Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- TÃ¡r - Written by Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - Written by Ruben Ã–stlund
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front by James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths by Darius Khondji
- Elvis by Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light by Roger Deakins
- TÃ¡r by Florian Hoffmeister
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
- Fire of Love by Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
- A House Made of Splinters by Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica HellstrÃ¶m
- Navalny by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
- Haulout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year? by Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin by Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis by Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All at Once by Paul Rogers
- TÃ¡r by Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick by Eddie Hamilton
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany
- Argentina, 1985 from Argentina
- Close from Belgium
- EO from Poland
- The Quiet Girl from Ireland
Best Original Song
- Applause from Tell It Like a Woman - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick - Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- Naatu Naatu from RRR - Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
- This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once - Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way of Water - Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon - Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis - Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans - Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front by Frank Petzold, Viktor MÃ¼ller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way of Water by Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- The Batman by Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick by Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On by Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish by Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast by Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red by Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
- The Flying Sailor by Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants by JoÃ£o Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
- My Year of Dicks by Sara GunnarsdÃ³ttir and Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It by Lachlan Pendragon
Best Costume Design
- Babylon by Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Ruth Carter
- Elvis by Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once by Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris by Jenny Beavan
Best Live Action Short
- An Irish Goodbye by Tom Berkeley and Ross White
- Ivalu by Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille by Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso CuarÃ³n
- Night Ride by Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase by Cyrus Neshvad
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front by Heike Merker and Linda EisenhamerovÃ¡
- The Batman by Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis by Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale by Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front by Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon by Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin by Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once by Son Lux
- The Fabelmans by John Williams
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front by Viktor PrÃ¡Å¡il, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way of Water by Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- The Batman by Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- Elvis by David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick by Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor