The Academy Award-winning American screenwriter Charles Randolph, who is known for work in movies like 'The Big Short,' and 'Bombshell' is set to write, direct and produce a feature on the early staged of the Coronavirus pandemic in China's Wuhan city.

In this untitled Wuhan project, which will feature the dramatic weeks in the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak and the medical employees who fought against the 'never-seen-before' disease, Randolph will make his directing debut.

As per the reports, John Penotti and Charlie Corwin, the co-CEOs of SK Global, made a deal with the 2016 BAFTA Awards winner. This new project will be jointly produced by Randolph and SK Global while Margaret Riley will be executive producer. The Chinese actor from "Go Go Squid!," Xian Li is also taking part in this project as the executive in charge of development and on the ground production for SK Global.

Movie on Wuhan Coronavirus Struggle

The untitled project is slated to be filmed in China and will include Chinese as well as international talent and crew on board. Randolph, the American screenwriter, and producer takes on the role of director after scripting the Fox News and Roger Ailes' sexual harassment saga "Bombshell," which featured Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie.

Randolph said, "I'm very happy to be working with everyone at SK Global to get this right. The deeper we dig, the richer the story of Wuhan becomes. It's one thing to fight a monster. It's another thing to fight a monster in the dark."

Both the CEOs of SK Global, Penotti, and Corwin, said Randolph "takes us through an electrifying and revealing drama all of us are living through." As per them, the vivid storytelling and insights of Randolph, the screenwriter of 'Love & Other Drugs' will be the "heart of this narrative."

Another Upcoming Wuhan Movie Project

Meanwhile, a feature documentary is in the pipeline with promises to offer a uniquely comprehensive insight into the Wuhan city. Reportedly titled 'Wuhan! Wuhan!', the documentary is expected to show the "surreal scenes" from the early moments of the pandemic.

This film has been set up as a U.S.-China co-production, with Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen as executive producer and Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti who backed movies like 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' as a producer.

Peter Luo, CEO of Starlight Media which has backed movies like 'Crazy Rich Asians,' is putting the team together to deliver this Wuhan-based movie. He recently said the film will show how people fought in the city, their lifestyle, and how they "love when disaster strikes." He hoped that "every audience will witness the faith and hope throughout Wuhan! Wuhan!"