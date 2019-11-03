The entertainment giant Netflix has flooded with animated content and now it is going to add one more named "Pinocchio". Oscar winner for 'Shape of Water', Guillermo del Toro has written, produced and directed Pinocchio for Netflix. It's a stop motion musical version of the classic children's tale about a puppet who wants to be a real boy.

Director Del Toro said "No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and specially the character of Pinocchio". The story is based on the book that released in 2002 which was illustrated by Gris Grimly. In the story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who is lost in a world in which he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. Majorly, the film will be set in Italy during the 1930s, a particularly fraught historical moment when fascism was on its rise.

Just because a lot of people stepped down from the film, in November 2017, it was thought the project was dead and Del Toro even announced it as such. But then finally, Netflix announced on October 2018 that Pinocchio would be releasing. The news brought smiles on the face of its lovers.

But as of now, the film is scheduled to release in 2021. The production of the film has been started in March 2019 in Portland, Oregan, according to IMDb. In 2015 director & producer Guillermo del Toro was asked about the film where he said "we're bringing back some of the fairytale charms of the book. It will be touching on the history of when the book was written specifically the politics of the era."

The first look screens first came out in 2012. Have a look.