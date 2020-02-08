The 91-year-old actor Orson Bean died after getting struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing a street in Venice, California, on Friday night. The veteran actor was well known for his appearances in films and television shows. The actor died on the spot.

Giving the details, Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department said that the police reached the accident spot at 7.35 pm. According to the police department, the pedestrian, identified as Bean, was first hit by a vehicle in Venice Boulevard and Shell Avenue area while he was trying to walk across the street, following which he fell down in the street.

Bean was hit by a speeding vehicle

Soon after a second vehicle came and hit Bean causing his death instantly. Even though the bystanders tried to warn the approaching second vehicle, Bean could not be saved from the accident.

"The car coming westbound did not see him and clipped him and he went down. A second vehicle was coming up, was distracted by people trying to slow him down and then looked up and then a second traffic collision occurred and that one was fatal," told an officer from the LAPD.

Even though the police did not give the identification of the deceased, Bean's friend who was present at the scene confirmed his death to Eyewitness News.

Bean was known for his television and films appearances

Bean who became a household name with his appearances on the game shows in the 1950s and 60s, was a long-time panellist on the television game show, To Tell the Truth. He also appeared in Hot in Cleveland, Modern Family, and The Bold and the Beautiful, apart from being a regular on Desperate Housewives. Bean was also part of the films including Being John Malkovich, and Miracle on 34th Street.

Bean married his third wife, actress Alley Mills, 27 years ago. He was previously married to Jacqueline de Sibour, his first wife for six years before they got divorced in 1962. Bean and Jacqueline shared one child. Bean married his second wife, Carolyn Maxwell, a fashion designer in 1965. The two share three kids before they got divorced in 1981.

Twitter trends with tributes to Bean

As soon as the news of Bean's death, Orson Bean started trending on Twitter, with fans paying tribute to the legendary actor. "Say a prayer for the legendary, hysterical, beloved Orson Bean tonight. He was my neighbour and my friend. He never stopped delighting audiences, even when it was just me getting the paper. He was as encouraging and inspiring and energetic a mentor as you could hope to meet," wrote a user.

"So sad to hear of the death of actor Orson Bean. He was fatally struck by a car in Venice. He was 91. I had the pleasure of interviewing him 2 months ago about his life, his career & his love of theatre. "You do movies & TV for a living and it's okay...but theatre is what's fun," tweeted Tara Lynn Wagner.