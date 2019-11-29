The 23-year-old woman, involved in Orchard Towers slitting throat case, Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, told the court that she wanted to claim trial to one of her three charges. She is one of those seven individuals who charged with the murder of Satheesh Noel Gobidass in July.

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen's involvement in Orchard Towers murder

It should be noted that Siow was initially charged with Tan Hong Sheng, 22; Tan Sen Yang, 28; Loo Boon Chong, 25; as well as Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Chan Jia Xing and Ang Da Yuan, all 26. But last month, Siow had her murder charge reduced to assault.

She was charged with one count of consorting with another accused Tan Sen Yang, who allegedly had a knife in his possession on the day of the incident at Orchard Towers. The 23-year-old also faced another charge for behaving in a disorderly manner that morning on July 2. As per the charge sheet, Siow repeatedly tried to kick and push a group of people at the main entrance of Naughty Girl Club.

Case details

During the court hearing on Thursday, November 28 she told the court that she wanted to claim trial to consorting with Tan. As per the court documents, Siow was with Tan, who allegedly had the weapon with him, at around 5.45 am on July 2 at the Naughty Girl Club in Orchard Towers, where Satheesh attacked and killed by using a dangerous weapon. He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but could not service due to the injuries and excessive blood loss.

It should be noted that Tan Hong Sheng, Loo and Chan also had their murder charge reduced to consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, while Siow's case has been adjourned to a pre-trial conference on January 6.