Danielle Brooks is blessed with a baby girl!!!

The 30-year-old American actress and singer Danielle Brooks gave birth to her first child on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The actress broke the news on Instagram while sharing the first picture of her daughter.

She captioned it, "11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She's perfect," while the black and white picture shows the baby from behind, having a head full of thick hair, as she slept peacefully on her mother's chest. Brooks did not share the name of the baby.

Earlier, the 30-year-old actress had announced her pregnancy on July 2 on Instagram through a photograph in which, she was seen holding a positive pregnancy test stick and sporting a wide grin. The caption read "So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant!"

Essaying the role of Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on the Netflix's original series Orange Is the New Black, the actress, around the same time, shared on her Instagram "When one chapter ends, another begins," in reference to the seventh and final season of Orange Is The New Black, released on July 26, this year.

During one of the interviews, the body-positive actress shared about how she was going through a plethora of emotions and her role as a would-be-mother. "I'm excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be. Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I'm excited to see this little human!" she said.

The actress is all set to return to the screen with Netflix's docuseries A Little Bit Pregnant, in which she is hosting the show and talking to the experts about pregnancy, giving birth, and everything that comes to a new mother's mind. It is also hinted that in one of the episodes, focus on the pregnancy and childbirth from a father's point of view, Brooks boyfriend and father of her child will be introduced.

The four-part limited series will showcase the journey of Brooks as a mother-to-be apart from offering information and advice to its viewers. "We're gonna answer all of your questions about all of that baby s***. Literally," Danielle could be seen joking in the first trailer, released on September 25.