Oral sex could cause throat cancer in both men and women, claims top expert

Oral sex, which people used to do while having meaty encounters will increase the chance of developing throat cancer, according to a top expert.

Dr Daria Sadovskaya, who has been working as a nephrologist for seven years warned that Human papillomavirus (HPV) which could be present in the genitals of human beings is the main link between oral sex and throat cancer.

Both men and women at risk

The nephrologist who has more than 90,000 followers in TikTok claimed that both men and women are likely to develop throat cancer if they indulge in oral sex.

"Men are more likely to develop throat cancer performing oral sex on women, as women are more likely to carry the virus in their genital area," said Sadovskya.

She added: "Women are more commonly infected with high-risk HPV strains through vaginal or cervical contact, which can lead to cervical cancer. To prevent this from happening you can get HPV vaccination to prevent HPV-related cancers. You can also do regular HPV screenings and check-ups, which helps to detect and treat infections or abnormalities early."

Expert urges to indulge in oral sex using condoms

In the video, Sadovskya urged everyone to use condoms if they are keen to engage in oral sex.

Some of the symptoms of throat cancer include persistent pain in the throat, neck and ears, difficulty swallowing, blood in saliva, and voice changes.

Earlier in July, top pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca claimed that it developed a new pill that significantly reduces the chances of death from lung cancer. The drug named osimertinib has shown promise of reducing the risk of death from lung cancer by half.

According to an IANS report, administering the AstraZeneca drug after surgery dramatically reduced the risk of patients dying by 51 percent.

Osimertinib, which is marketed as Tagrisso, targets a particular type of lung cancer in patients suffering from non-small cell cancer -- the most common type -- and showing a particular type of mutation.