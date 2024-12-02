Opshora Ali: The Bangladeshi Talent Who Landed Her First Film Role Without Acting Training

Opshora Ali, a rising star originally from Rajshahi, Bangladesh, is quickly becoming a prominent name in the entertainment industry. Now residing in Canada, this versatile actress is garnering attention not only for her performances in films, TV series, and commercials but also for her ambitious plans to work in Bollywood if any opportunities come up.

Opshora's path to her first leading role is as unconventional as it is inspiring. Without any formal acting training, she landed the lead role in the 2017 Bangladeshi sci-fi blockbuster Porobashinee. The film, one of the country's most expensive productions, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was released in six countries which is a milestone achievement for Bangladeshi cinema.

In an interview, Opshora shared how the opportunity came about: the film's director was searching for a "sharp-looking face" to portray a specific character. Already a well-known figure as the face of several major brands, Opshora submitted a photograph that matched the director's vision. After an audition, her natural talent earned her the part. Reflecting on the experience, she said, "It's pretty interesting that I got my first break in a movie without any acting training. It was my first learning experience in acting, and I learned a lot on set."Opshora Ali is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming project, 'Last Drive,' which is set to premiere on an OTT platform

Her upcoming OTT project, Last Drive, is eagerly awaited, promising to highlight her versatility once again. Since her debut, Opshora has delivered captivating performances in TV series such as Family Distance, Action Goyenda, Keya, and Ai Sohore. She also revealed that she has exciting offers in hand and details to be announced soon.

Beyond acting, Opshora has achieved remarkable success in modeling. Recently, she became the face of Marco Manozzi Cosmetics, with her campaigns appearing on billboards in Times Square, New York. She also graced the cover of Fashion Republic magazine in Los Angeles. Her portfolio includes international collaborations with brands like veet, Airtel, harpic, Pran, Maison Cajaulet Paris along with iconic commercials appearances for Pran different products, City Cell,acme and Cute Toothpaste etc.

Opshora's dedication to her craft extends to her involvement in global cinematic events. She attended the prestigious Toronto Film Festival, further solidifying her position as a global artist.

Opshora Ali's journey reflects her determination, adaptability, and ability to thrive in new challenges. As she continues to break barriers and expand her influence & looking for opportunities in Bollywood or any good platforms her story is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and fearless ambition.