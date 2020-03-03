As the smartwatch fever heats up, Oppo has confirmed joining the party with its own smartwatch. The smartphone maker has just officially announced launch of its debut smartwatch on March 6. Oppo will also launch its 2020 flagship smartphone Oppo Find X2 on the same day. The official tweet about the upcoming smartwatch comes with an image of the forthcoming smartwatch, hinting at more details about the highly-anticipated wearable.

The Oppo smartwatch has been quite a hot topic for the rumour mill for quite a long time. The smartwatch was earlier seen in a few leaked rendered images first via a post appearing on Chinese social media website Weibo. Unlike many other leaks, the Oppo smartwatch leaked renders look quite identical to the original design.

The design

With a rectangular design, the forthcoming Oppo smartwatch looks quite like Apple Watch wearables. The smartwatch flaunts a waterfall display with visible curved edges which offer enhanced viewing angles. The right side of the smartwatch sports two rectangular buttons, while the left side remains unoccupied.

The top button looks a little more substantial compared to the one below. The watch, however, doesn't sport any rotating crown, something quite common in many modern smartwatches.

The tweeted image also hints that the upcoming smartwatch would come in white and black silicone bands married with a shiny rounded edge design. The white band version would flaunt rose-gold curvy edges, while the all-black version would offer polished black curved edges.

It is unclear whether the smartwatch would come with the haptic digital dial like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

There are no details about the operating system of the Oppo Watch. Oppo might come up with its own operating system to create its own ecosystem, or they would use the Wear OS.