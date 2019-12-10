Reno3 5g, the most anticipated upcoming phone from smartphone maker OPPO has finally been spotted in the Chinese specification website TENNA. The listing has detailed the specification of the much-shouted smartphone from the house of OPPO.

According to the listing, the OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G will come in two storage variants, carrying a codename reading PCRM00 and PCRT00. The OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G would boast a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, having a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels. The listing hints, Reno3 5G would feature the selfie camera on the top left corner of the screen.

No micro SD slot

The Reno3 Pro 5G will come equipped with the upcoming processor of Qualcomm S765G. The new SnapDragon 765G 5G will boast a clock speed of 2.5GHz and feature eight cores. The smartphone would also pack 8GB RAM combined with 128GB north storage. However, the upcoming smartphone is expected to sacrifice the micro SD slot for increasing device storage.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G would also come up with a quad-camera setup as the primary camera unit, combining a 48MP wide-angle sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto, an 8MP macro, and a 2MP sensor. The listing has also mentioned that the upcoming smartphone would even come up with a 32MP selfie camera.

TENAA Listing

According to the TENAA listing, the upcoming OPPO smartphone would feature an in-display fingerprint sensor also and run on Android 10 operating system. It would come powered by a 3935mAh battery and be available in four colour variants- red, black, blue and white. The device would weigh 172g with a dimension of 159.4 x 7.24 x 7.7mm. Purported to launch this month, the OPPO Reno3 5G will cater to the high-end gaming market to offer enhanced gaming experience.

At Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019, Allen WU, Oppo's Vice President and President of Global Sales, confirmed the arrival of its much-anticipated smartphone Reno3 Pro. Allen also hinted that Oppo would launch its upcoming flagship device by the beginning of 2020.