Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has earned quite a reputation for unleashing jazzy looking budget-friendly smartphones with decent displays and powerful innovative features in the camera department. For instance Oppo Find, the 2018 flagship device, stormed the smartphone market with its pop-up selfie camera mechanism. After a yearlong gap, Oppo is rumored to launch its successor in 2020. Called Oppo Find X2, the upcoming device is expected to come with some killer features to stand out from the crowd.

According to a leak by Weibo's famous blogger Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X2 would probably feature an OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The highest refresh rate would, however, restrict the device resolution to FHD+, since the QHD+ resolution with such a massive screen refresh rate might drain the battery too soon. To offer a solution, Oppo Find X2 might come with a display settings option, letting users choose between display resolution to achieve a prolonged battery life. This feature might outdo Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 series of devices, which are rumored to offer only refresh rate tweaking.

The blogger has said the Oppo Find X2's 6.5-inch display might offer a resolution count of 3168×1440 and two refresh rate modes - 60Hz and 120Hz. For the display, Oppo might strike a deal with Samsung for making them.

Numerous previous leaks suggest the Oppo Find X2 would house a Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood paired with X55 baseband 5G modem.

Alongside, the upcoming Oppo smartphone might feature UFS 3.0 storage and faster LPDDR5 RAM to offer superior performance. It would also come with a superior 56W fast charging support.

The Oppo Find X2 is rumored to come with a 25 MP punch-hole style selfie camera. In the primary camera department, the device is purported to pack a 25 MP and 16 MP camera sensors with 10x optical zoom, digital zoom and a lot more.

The device is expected to launch in February 2020 in black and gold color models.