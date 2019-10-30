72 British women MPs, cutting across party lines came out in support of Meghan Markle, against the intense media scrutiny she is subjected to. In an open letter, that was put out by Labour MP Holly Lynch on twitter, the MPs called out the 'outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories' and said that 'it cannot be allowed to go unchallenged'. They described several stories and headlines directed against her as as 'invasion of her privacy'.

The letter further said that the MPs 'expected the national media to have the integrity to know when a story is in the national interest, and when it is seeking to tear a woman down for no apparent reason'. Extending their solidarity, the women resolved to use means at their disposal to ensure that the press accepts her right to privacy and show respect, and that their stories reflect the truth.

The 72 women who signed the letter represent 1/3rd of all women in the Parliament and belong to different political parties. Duchess of Sussex had earlier filed a lawsuit against Mail for publishing her private letter. The couple, described it as "bullying by some sections of British media".

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex described the intense media scrutiny that his wife is subjected to as reminiscent of their approach to his mother, Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, pursued by paparazzi behind. She was laid to rest at her childhood home of Althorp House in Northampton, which was a place of tranquillity and peace.

At the age of 36 when she died in that tragic accident, Prince William and Prince Harry, both were just 15 and 12 respectively. Her grave is on an island in the middle of a lake at Althorp. It is surrounded by plants and trees on an island nicknamed the Oval.