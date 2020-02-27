Being a parent is really exhausting and it is quite natural to forget different things and make stupid mistakes as no one is perfect. But how often will one forget their own kids? A hilarious video that is doing the rounds on social media shows a mother, who left home to drop her kids at school, but later realises that they are not inside the car itself.

Soon after realising her mistake, the mother, who cannot control her laughter started recording a video and is heard saying: "They're not in the car," showing the empty seats of her vehicle. "I'm driving to school without my kids. I'm taking the kids to school, and I don't even have them in the car," the mother of two said.

And what's next? "I have to go back and pick them up. I can't believe it! I left my kids at home. I was supposed to take them to school, and I got in the car and I left. Oh my god, I'm such an idiot. I was half-asleep this morning. Where are my kids?!", added the woman, who keeps on giggling thinking about her silly mistake.

The 46-second video, shared by a Twitter user @torrespriss on February 24, has since then gone viral with over 3.9 million views, at the time of reporting.

Kids' reaction to mother's stupid mistake

Meanwhile, when one of the Twitter users raised her interest in seeing the kids' reaction after their mother comes back to pick them, another video was also posted online. In the 25-second clip as well, the mother, who finds her two sons in front of their home, is unable to stop laughing with her giggling throughout. One of her kids is even seen recording the funny reactions of their mother.

This is how netizens reacted

Though many netizens have found this incident quite funny with them suggesting her to go for a vacation, there are a few others, who have criticised the parent for making such a mistake. "That's not funny this is how kids get killed left in the car because a parent is rushing or not paying attention to what they are doing (sic)," commented a serious Twitter user.