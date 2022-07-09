Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina: Wimbledon 2022 Women's Final Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Online

A new Wimbledon and Grand Slam champion will be crowned on Center Court on Saturday when Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina in the finals. Not many had thought of a Jabeur vs Rebakina final match but that has now been decided after both of them put up some great show at the tournament from the very first round.

So a lot of surprises are in store and at least a few records are expected to be created given that both Jabeur and Rybakina, are in a major final for the first time in their careers, marking the first Wimbledon Ladies' Championship with two first-time major finalists playing in the open era. Here's all you need to know about the big match and how to watch it.

Tough Fight Expected

A lot of records have already been created even before the Wimbledon 2022 women's final. Jabeur, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, made history as the first African woman and first Arab, male or female, to reach the finals of a Grand Slam tournament.

Jabeur and Rybakina had to defeat Tatjana Maria and Simona Halep, respectively, in the semifinals to advance. Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinals to clinch a spot in the summit clash.

Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, defeated former champion Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday with a clinical display to reach her maiden Grand Slam showpiece.

Both women are just one victory away from making history and earning the privilege to hold the Venus Rosewater Dish high overhead, even though neither has previously advanced past the quarterfinals in a major.

It definitely will be an exciting match but it's not that the players don't know the opponent's strengths and weaknesses. Jabeur and Rybakina have faced off against one another earlier too. Since 2019, they have played against each other in three matches, with the Tunisian holding a 2-1 advantage.

Jabeur will try to maintain her winning streak on Saturday by winning the Venus Rosewater Dish.

The Moscow-born Rybakina, on the other hand, had a fantastic start to the 2022 campaign. In Adelaide, she advanced to the final but fell to Ashleigh Barty, who was ranked No. 1 at the time. The 23-year-old has found it difficult to match that high since then.

In her last 13 events, Rybakina only advanced as far as one quarterfinal at the BNP Paribas Open before making it to Wimbledon.

That said, anything is possible on Saturday. Here's how to catch the action live between Jabeur and Rybakina.

When and Where

The Wimbledon 2022 Women's Final match between Jabeur and Rybakina will be played on Saturday at 8 am ET/1 pm BT/6 am PT/6 pm IST at the Center Court, All England Club, London, UK.

How to Watch the Match Online

UK: Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 final live on the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.

United States: Tennis fans in the United States can watch the Jabeur vs Rybakina match live on ESPN. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and the ESPN Plus streaming service will provide coverage of the match.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The ESPN website as well as several of the top streaming devices offer access to ESPN Plus. Fubo.TV, will also live stream the matches.

Canada: As part of a cable TV subscription, Canadians may watch the Wimbledon 2022 Women's Final match on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French). If people cut the cord, they can join up for a TSN or RDS streaming subscription for $7.99 (CAD) per day or $19.99 per month if they haven't already.

Australia: Australians can watch live feeds of the 2022 Wimbledon Women's Final between Jabeur and Rybakina on Channel Nine. Also, the match will be broadcast on the on-demand service 9Now.

If you have a Stan Sport membership then also you can watch the Jabeur vs Rybakina contest without ads and in up to 4K resolution.

India: The Jabeur vs Rybakina Wimbledon finals will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides, the match can be watched free online from anywhere in the world. To do so you'll need a VPN â€“ two good bets are NordVPN and SurfShark â€“ to get around the geographical blocks put in place on BBC iPlayer â€“ see our best VPNs round-up for more.