OnlyFans Stripper Paddy Colliar Stabbed at a Party; Here's Update on Ex-Bachelorette star's Health

Former Bachelorette star Paddy Colliar was hospitalised after he was stabbed by a stranger at a party in South Australia on the wee hours of Sunday, 8 August. He is out of danger and the 30-year-old TV personality himself has given an update on his health on his Instagram page.

As per the reports, Paddy Colliar intervened during an altercation between a man and woman during which he was stabbed. The Bachelorette star revealed that he has escaped with "minor wounds."

Paddy Colliar's Insta Message

He first announced the news of the incident on Instagram. He wrote, "NOT HOW I THOUGHT MY SAT NIGHT WOULD END.[sic]" Apparently, the 28-year-old TV actor received plenty of messages from worried fans. Responding to their queries, he shared, "'Appreciate the messages guys. I'm doing okay, just lost a fair bit of blood and have broken ribs. Lucky to still be here."

"FEELING THE LOVE DEFINITELY MADE ME SMILE THANK YOU. [sic]" he added.

Around 30 people had gathered at the party and the suspect has been arrested by the cops.

Who is Paddy Colliar?

Paddy Colliar was known as a controversial personality during his stint at Bachelorette. A gym manager by profession had revealed that he was into "male escort business." "I had to stop stripping, the brothel that I ran had to stop. I had so much to give up â€“ that's what I said to Ali: I gave up the brothel for this," MSN.com had quoted him as saying.

He had sparked off a major controversy when he made allegations of Brooke Blurton and Alex Nation sharing a sexual relationship.

Lockdown Impact on his Life

However, Paddy Colliar lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown, forcing him to open an account on adult-site OnlyFans. Nonetheless, he continues to give fitness classes live on his Instagram account.

'I also work with three organisations raising awareness around suicide prevention and bullying, including Positive T-shirts, Reptile Apparel, and Bully Zero, so I'm going to focus on that as well. "I also work with three organisations raising awareness around suicide prevention and bullying, including Positive T-shirts, Reptile Apparel, and Bully Zero, so I'm going to focus on that as well," he told Daily Mail Australia.