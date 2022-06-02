OnlyFans Model Films Her Uber Driver Masturbating in Cab; Ride-Share Service Suspends Her Account as Driver Complains Against Model

Uber suspended the account of a woman after she filmed her cab driver masturbating in the front seat. Nubian Matriarch called out Uber as the company deactivated her subscription. The London-based OnlyFans model claimed that she cussed the driver and his mother for masturbating in front of her in the cab.

But instead of punishing the driver, the company suspended her account as the driver had filed a complaint against her. Uber has stated that it's appalled by the allegations and investigating the matter which happened in the UK, according to New York Post.

The woman, who is also known as Madame Caramel, claimed that Uber suspended her account without hearing her side of the story.

Uber Canceled Her Account Over Driver's Complaint

"So @Uber canceled my account because a driver complained about me without hearing my side of the story. Look at your driver hence [why I] cussed him and his mother," tweeted Caramel, an award-winning dominatrix and OnlyFans model from London.

Video Shows Driver Masturbating in Cab

Her tweet included a 14-seconds video, which is shot from the backseat of the cab. The video shows an unidentified man sitting in the driver's seat of an MG car. The man feverishly shook his arm near his crotch.

Uber Appalled By Allegation

"We are appalled by this allegation and have a zero-tolerance policy on any such behavior in the Uber community. Any driver found to have behaved in the manner faces removal from the platform. We are currently investigating this incident," the company said in a statement.

Caramel also shared a screenshot of an email she received from Uber. "We can confirm that we have received your report, and a member of our Senior Safety Team will be reaching out to you in due course. In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out."