Following the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, smartphone maker OnePlus is probably gearing up to launch its next affordable smartphone soon. Rumoured to launch in July 2020, the upcoming device is expected to feature mid-range specifications. It could be offered for a much less price than its flagship devices like the latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

According to a claim by Max J from AllAboutSamsung, the OnePlus' upcoming affordable phone could be launched in July 2020. The tweet also claims that the upcoming smartphone could be called OnePlus Z instead of OnePlus 8 Lite.

The OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite has remained a hot topic for the rumour mils for quite a few months. According to several leaks, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could take on mid-range offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme.

According to several leaks, the OnePlus Z alias OnePlus 8 Lite could come with a 6.4-inch display with a resolution worth 2400 x 1080. The upcoming smartphone could also come with HDR10 compliance and at least 90Hz display refresh rate. Rumour mill suggest that OnePlus could retain the same display found in its latest OnePlus 8 range of devices.

But to reduce its price, the upcoming smartphone can compromise with its camera modules by sporting a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP and a 12MP sensors. For the selfie camera, the OnePlus Z is rumoured to boast a 32 MP sensor.

The device could have a 4000mAh battery like the OnePlus 8. Still, the company is tipped to downgrade its processor to justify its low price bracket. According to several rumours, the OnePlus Z could feature a MediaTek 1000 SoC instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 or the mid-range Snapdragon 7X series of SoCs.

The OnePlus Z might also sport a different design than of the OnePlus 8 series and feature little thick edges and a rectangular candy-bar shape instead of having the signature curves of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

There are no indications about the pricing of the upcoming smartphone, but it is supposed to come under $349.