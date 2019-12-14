OnePlus is a brand that has over the years taken the smartphone world by storm. The Chinese manufacturer famously dubbed "flagship killer" for its feature-rich premium smartphones that didn't cost a leg and an arm, is now set to take on a whole new challenge.

OnePlus is reported to have begun works on its first truly wireless earbuds and these earbuds will take on the likes of the Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds and Beats Wireless earphones. The news of a possible OnePlus wireless earbuds coming our way is courtesy of a leak that came from leakster Max J., who is known for leaking concept images and specifications of upcoming smartphones via his twitter handle.

Design still a mystery

Max J tweeted that OnePlus could be working on a wireless earbuds and the tweet was accompanied by an image which says, "Listen without cords in your way." The tagline is flanked by the words "Relax, Workout, Call and Learn." The image, however, does not reveal any particular design. So, the design of the OnePlus earbuds still remains a mystery.

There is a high possibility that OnePlus could possibly be working on a truly wireless version of its Bullets earphones as a step up for its audio lineup which currently includes yhe Bullets Wireless 2 which was announced earlier this year. Meanwhile, another company that's closely associated with OnePlus, Realme (both share the same parent company), had recently unveiled its Realme wireless earbuds which look exactly like the Apple AirPods but come in different paint jobs and of course, cost a lot less than the AirPods.