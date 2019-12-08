OnePlus, the latest heartthrob of the smartphone fans out there is rumoured to make a comeback in the budget smartphone market with an upcoming variant. As per speculations, it is to be named as OnePlus 8 Lite. The forthcoming smartphone might make a comeback together with the much-anticipated smartphone duo of 2020, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

However, to fit in the lower price bracket, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Lite is purported to sacrifice the third camera, usually seen in the latest and the next OnePlus models. The OnePlus 8 Lite hinted to appear with a dual-camera setup, out of which one would be responsible for measuring the depth of the subject while snapping a picture.

OnePlus 8 Lite may appear with a curved display

The latest leak by the famous tipster OnLeaks in association with 91Mobiles has published a series of rendered images, hinting how the budget OnePlus smartphone may look like. Looking at the pictures, you might have a feeling that the device might not sacrifice much to fit in a lower price bracket. It is supposed to boast an in-display fingerprint sensor like the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro models.

According to the rendered images, the OnePlus 8 Lite may appear with a curved display combined with a punch-hole style selfie camera on its top. As per leaks, the screen might measure either 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch but may sacrifice an appealing OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 8 Lite might come with a USB Type-C port

The OnePlus 8 Lite may also sacrifice in the processor, RAM and a few other departments to cut down the cost. The rendered images give an idea that the upcoming device would come up with a USB Type-C port alongside a headphone jack and the notification slider physical buttons on around the edges of the device.

With time, OnePlus has slowly shifted towards the high-end phone bracket, sacrificing what it was known for in the beginning days. Back in 2015, OnePlus unveiled its last affordable smartphone dubbed OnePlus X.