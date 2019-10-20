Till now, we have seen some amazing OnePlus 7T series, which took the mobile market by a storm with its sleek design, stylish look, new updates, and most importantly, affordable prices. Currently, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G is supporting the 5G network in partner with EE, but this option was not available for the earlier 7T series. There are also some leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, where a techie took to twitter and shared few images of the successor flagship.

So far, nothing is officially announced by OnePlus, but the leaks tell us about the background work going on in the making of the next flagship. Now, OnePlus is all set to come up with the dual-mode 5G phone at the end of this year. It is said that the upcoming 5G might only be available for the Chinese market, stated by the CEO and co-founder of the OnePlus. Yet, the exact launch date is not mentioned or stated anywhere.

The fascinating thing about the coming 5G phone is, the device will support standalone and non-standalone modes. It means the 5G network will be supported by 4G, but when it comes to calling and other non-usage of data purposes, the device will use 4G networks. The main motto of the 5G network is to increase the bandwidth speed and provide stabler connectivity to the users. EE is the first network in the UK to operate 5G in flagship devices.

The devices running 5G under the EE network include Samsung Galaxy S 10 5G, OPPO Reno 5G, Lenovo V50 ThinQ, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. However, we need to wait until the end of the fourth quarter to know more details about the upcoming model of OnePlus in collaboration with 5G providers.