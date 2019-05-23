OnePlus 7 Pro has been launched and all the excitement around it is slowing down, but here's something much more exciting for existing OnePlus users. Software updates are a big way to keep older smartphone users happy and the latest OxygenOS 9 has plenty of attractive features for which users are willing to go to great lengths to experience them without upgrading to newer models. OnePlus has an important message for those people.

It appears that a lot of folks who own OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T smartphones wanted to test out the two most-talked-about features of OnePlus 7 Pro - the Screen Recorder and Zen Mode. When the APK files of these features became available on the internet, there was no holding back. But those who sideloaded the files on their old OnePlus phones started experiencing issues with the normal functioning of the said features.

OnePlus, which prides in listening to its community, witnessed the trend and the issues that people were facing for installing Screen Recorder and Zen Mode apps on OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T phones. The Chinese smartphone company advises users of older phones to remain patient while OnePlus brings new features to them.

"If you install these apps on other phone models, you may face some issues while using it. We recommend that you do not install and use the 2 applications until we fit them to the OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T," OnePlus community member wrote.

Those who installed Screen Recorder and Zen Mode on OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T phones found that there was no sound coming out while playing games and listening to music with the former feature and the notification reminders wouldn't go even when Zen Mode is activated. It's not surprising as the APK files were made available without the company's approval or support, so the lack of optimisation should disappoint users.

But OnePlus confirmed that both these features will arrive for OnePlus 5 through OnePlus 6T phones in the days to come.

"We plan to release Screen Recorder and Zen Mode in next week's open beta build for OnePlus 6/6T. And the software team is also working on the adaptation of these two applications on the OnePlus 5/5T and the stable build," the company said.

So if you have installed either or both apps on your older phones, you can uninstall them and wait for the official release. Given the company's track record, the wait shouldn't be too long.