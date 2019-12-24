It's been barely eight months since the OnePlus 7 launched and rumours of the OnePlus 8 have started flooding the internet and why wouldn't they? The OnePlus 7 series which includes the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro is among the company's most successful smartphone series and it's inevitable that the successors will be among the most anticipated smartphones of the coming year.

OnePlus is expected to launch three smartphones under OnePlus 8 moniker, which will obviously include a Pro variant alongside the regular OnePlus 8 and for the first time ever a 'Lite' variant is being speculated as well.

Specs sheet leaked on Weibo

The OnePlus 8 is among the most leaked phones ever and the latest leak coming from China reveals the key specs of all three phones. The leak is a major one giving us a good idea of what the phones will be packed with.

A leaker posted a full specs list of the three phones on the Chinese social media site Weibo. However, there's no official confirmation from the company regarding the specs, so it's advisable to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked specs

The leak confirms that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the biggest phone of the three, sporting a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3180 x 1440. It will also have a higher 120Hz screen refresh rate than the 90Hz on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus 8 Pro could sport three snappers at the rear. The leaked specs sheet suggest that it will be a 60MP, 16MP and 13MP array, with the latter two being a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front-facing cameras are said to be a 32MP sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for enhancing the background blur in portrait mode selfies.

The processor looks to be a Snapdragon 865 as expected and the battery is said to be a 4500mAh cell which is a fairly decent size and is about 500mAh more than the 7T Pro. The leak also confirms that the 8 Pro will be a 5G compatible device. However, we are not sure if there will be a special 5G variant or if the phone has no 4G version at all.

OnePlus 8 leaked specs

According to the leaked specs sheet, the regular OnePlus 8 will sport a smaller 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The camera setup could be identical to the 8 Pro with 60MP, 16MP and 12MP sensors at the rear and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. However, there doesn't seem to be a ToF sensor at the front.

The specs list also mentions a Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G capabilities, but as the Pro variant we cannot be sure if it will have a 5G-only variant or if it will have a non-5G variant as well. The battery is said to be a 4000mAh one which should be fine too, considering the smaller screen size and lesser pixels to power.

OnePlus 8 Lite leaked specs

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Lite, which is a new entry to the OnePlus range, it will most likely be a mid-range device and one that the company could be counting on to take on mid-range offerings from players like Xiaomi and Realme. The OnePlus 8 Lite will again likely sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. The screen on the 8 Lite could be the same panel as that on the OnePlus 8.

The same cannot be said about the camera array though, as it certainly seems like a downgrade, consisting of a 48MP main sensor, and 16MP and 12MP sensors. The front will house a 16MP selfie camera which again is a downgrade from the 32MP on the two bigger siblings.

It will apparently have a 4000mAh battery just like the OnePlus 8, but the processor isn't going to be Snapdragon 865, instead, it will be powered by a MediaTek 1000 chipset which we haven't seen on any other phone till now.

Design not yet confirmed

The leak, however, does not reveal any design elements of the phones and is purely a specs list and that's about it. So, we wouldn't really know if the OnePlus 8 Pro could sport a pop-up selfie camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro, or if OnePlus will launch it with a hole-punch display as seen in leaked concept images and renders earlier. However, the leaked specs list does show the presence of two front-facing cameras as suggested by earlier leaks.

But, will OnePlus put these cameras in a hole-punch display or will it opt for a pop-up camera solution is not confirmed, since we have seen a phone with like Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus sporting two selfie camera in a hole-punch display as well as some other phones with two cameras in a motorised pop-up module. So that's something that remains to be seen.

For what it's worth, the specs sheets of all three upcoming OnePlus devices looks impressive and we will get to know more about them as we near the launch which is expected to take place in May next year.