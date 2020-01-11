OnePlus is soon to launch its next flagship smartphone 8 in the coming months. And the details about the highly anticipated smartphone is slowly coming out on the web. After a few leaks about its network availability, the upcoming smartphone has finally been spotted on the GeekBench, citing details about its detail hardware specification along with the model name.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro would come with a code name called Galiilei n 2023. The GeekBench listing claims, OnePlus 8 Pro will come powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship series of SoC SnapDragon 865 paired with a whopping 12GB RAM memory.

The SnapDragon 865 SoC combines one Cortex A77 clocked at 2.84GHZ, three Cortex A77 clocked at 2.4GHZ and a quad-core Cortex A55 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The SoC further combines an Adreno 650 GPU and is based on a 7nm FinFET and supports up to 144Hz refresh rate for QHD+ displays. Significantly, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with SnapDragon 855 SoC which is one step down to the latest Qualcomm flagship.

Upcoming OnePlus phone would come with a 2K dual-curved display

Noticing the SoC featured in the device, it is clear that the upcoming OnePlus phone would come with a 2K dual-curved display overlayed with a Corning Gorilla glass protection. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also supposed to sport a punch hole style selfie camera. In the GeekBench listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro has managed score 4296 points on Single-core and 12531 points on the multi-core test.

According to earlier leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro would come either with a 6.65-inch or a 6.67-inch display panel with a minimum refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is also rumoured to come with for camera sensors on the back out of which one would be used as a 3D Time-of_Flight sensor to offer enhanced depth effects in the clicked images.

The performance indicates, the OnePlus 8 Pro would be capable of offering fantastic graphics, camera and AI performance. The OnePlus 8 Pro would appear in the market with a regular 8 edition and an affordable version called 8 Lite.