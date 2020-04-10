Though OnePlus has announced that it will host its China launch event of the highly anticipated smartphone series OnePlus 8 on April 16, the 2020 flagship series from the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to be unveiled globally on April 14. The OnePlus smartphone maker has just opened bookings for those keen to grab the device as soon as possible. According to a post published on Chinese social media Weibo, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be up for sale starting 10 am on April 17 in China. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro can be purchased via OnePlus' official e-commerce store, JD.com and Tmall in China.

The rumor mill

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been in the news over the past few months. The rumor mill has regularly come out with many speculations and leaks regarding the 2020 flagship series from OnePlus. With the release of both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro just days away, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has hinted at a few details about the upcoming smartphones.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

If the rumors are to trusted, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole style layout and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both the OnePlus smartphones will also come powered with Qualcomm's latest SoC Snapdragon 865 which ensures 5G connectivity and superior speed. The OnePlus CEO has already indicated that the smartphones will pair LPDDR5 RAM modules providing a data transfer speed of 6,400 Mbps and a bandwidth of 51.2 GB per second and 45% less power consumption. The OnePlus 8 series of devices will also come with UFS 3.0 flash-based inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be available in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants and 128 GB/ 256 GB inbuilt storage.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a quad-camera setup featuring a 48 MP Sony IMX ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom and a 5MP colour filter. The camera system is rumored to pack new features like new night portrait mode, "3-HDR" video, cinematic effects and better OIS. On the front may lie a 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Battery

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,510 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, and isolated charge pumps to ensure the battery remains safe while charging the smartphone. The OnePlus 8 range of devices are also rumoured to come with IP68 rating construction and come in ultramarine blue, glacial green, and onyx black colour options.

OnePlus Z

According to latest rumors, the OnePlus 8 Pro 8 GB edition can be purchased for $729, while the 12 GB edition can be grabbed for $829.

OnePlus is also expected to roll out an affordable smartphone called OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite. The affordable upcoming device is rumored to come with a MediaTek 1000 SoC, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 4000 mAh battery, and a triple camera setup consisting a 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP sensors.