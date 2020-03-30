Following its device release strategy of one device a year, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up to launch its 2020 flagship smartphone. A few new press renders and device specifications including camera details have been leaked on the internet, hinting at its imminent launch.

The new leak details about the camera specifications of the upcoming device indicate the OnePlus 8 Pro will come up with a decent camera setup consisting of a telephoto camera boosting 30x digital zoom. The leak further claims it would come with a 48 MP primary camera sensor, an ultra-wide camera and a colour filter. The upcoming smartphone would also pack an always-on display with a punch-hole style design to let the selfie camera sit on top of it. The next OnPlus flagship is also tipped to come in three colours with some creative names such as Interstellar Glow.

More about the OnePlus 8 camera

The leak published by PriceBaba in association with tipster Ishan Agarwal claims the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro would boast a 48 MP IMX689 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.78. The sensor would be accompanied by another 48 MP IMX586 f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), an 8 MP telephoto sensor with f/2.44 aperture, 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. The rear camera module would further pack a 5 MP colour filter. The report claims OnePlus 8 Pro camera would be capable of offering new features like 3-HDR video, night portrait mode alongside improved optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation.

The specs

According to other leaks, the upcoming smartphone would boast a 6.5-inch always-on FHD + Fluid AMOLED screen with 90 Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and 1400 nits of brightness. The device display would be protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Like most of the 2020 flagships, the device is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's latest SoC Snapdragon 865 accompanied with 8 GB and 12 GB worth RAM. The device would run on Android 10 based Oxygen UI 10.0 and would come in several storage variants starting with 128 GB.

The OnePlus 8 Pro would also pack a 4300 mAh battery with OnePlus' next-gen fast charging technology Warp Charge 30T. The device would come with 5G connectivity and can charge itself with 5 V/ 6 A electrical parameters and is expected to be unveiled tentatively by mid-April 2020.

Unlike last year, OnePlus would probably launch an affordable version of the device too aimed at popular market segment.