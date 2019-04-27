OnePlus has managed to build an immense hype for its upcoming OnePlus 7 series, which will be launched globally on May 14. With only a few days to go for the official reveal of OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus decided to give a sneak peek into two of OnePlus 7 Pro's biggest features.

OnePlus 7 Pro is touted to be the most expensive smartphone the company has ever released, but there are upgrades that justify the price bump. One of the biggest upgrades as rumours have suggested is the triple camera set up at the back, and it looks like the rumour has just been confirmed by the company.

OnePlus shared a 10-second teaser video on its official Twitter handle, which shows three camera sensors vertically aligned in a single module at the top centre of the phone's back. Even though this is not a surprise to many that OnePlus 7 Pro will bag triple cameras, an official confirmation from the company adds assurance to the speculations.

While further details on the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera are scanty right now, it is strongly believed that OnePlus will use a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Cameras haven't been the strongest suit in OnePlus phones, but times could be changing for good.

The company's latest tweet is accompanied by a link to the company's official website, where users can mark the event to their personal calendar in order to receive notification for a live stream when the launch begins. But the interesting aspect of the dedicated microsite is the colourful render that quickly catches the attention of visitors.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it is bringing an innovative display to the OnePlus 7 Pro, which not only costs 3 times more than the standard phone displays but will unleash a new era of "Fast and Smooth." All hints point to a 90Hz display panel, a remarkable upgrade from the standard displays with the 60Hz refresh rate. But the render on the OnePlus website shows a curved display, so you can also expect an edge-to-edge display on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Other features that will embrace the mighty OnePlus 7 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support, 5G support and more. The handset will also run the latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 for seamless user experience. Rumours have further reported that OnePlus 7 Pro would be priced starting at EUR 749 (around Rs 58,500) and go as high as EUR 819 (approx.. Rs 64,000). Stay tuned for updates.