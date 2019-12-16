The OnePlus 7 Pro is without a doubt one of the best flagship smartphones launched earlier this year and although it's been a while since the phone was launched, it still makes a lot of sense to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro especially when there's an irresistible festive season discount going on.

If you're on the lookout for a premium smartphone, now is the best time to grab one. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the 7 Pro is now available at an all-time low price of $499, and the 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available at $549, a whole $150 down from its launch price of $699.

Joins best premium smartphones under $500



To recall the OnePlus 7 Pro's 8GB+256GB variant was selling at $550 during the Black Friday sale and it has been at the same price ever since. The new prices surely make the OnePlus 7 Pro the best premium smartphone to buy ahead of the holiday season and we doubt if OnePlus would lower the prices further since that would hurt the sales of the OnePlus 7T which is priced at $499. Meanwhile OnePlus is celebrating it's 6 year anniversary this year.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in May this year with a staring price tag of $669 for the 6GB+128gb variant and $699 for the 8GB+256GB option. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED curved display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and packs a triple camera setup at the rear featuring a 48MP primary lens, a 8MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP wide-angle sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also OnePlus' first smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera, meaning that it doesn't have any notches of hole punches like the iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S10.