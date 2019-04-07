International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Singapore
World
Asia Pacific
Technology
Business
Sport
Entertainment
Science
Science
One step closer to moon mission
By
IBTimes SG Desk
April 7, 2019 15:07 +08
NASA conducts a test of RS-25 flight engine No. 2062 on April 4 on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The test marked a major milestone in NASA’s march forward to Moon missions. All 16 RS-25 engines that will help power the first four flights of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket now have been tested.
NASA/SSC
RS-25 flight engine No. 2062 is lifted onto the A-1 Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The Aerojet Rocketdyne-built engine was delivered to the stand March 20 and test fired April 4.
NASA/SSC
Share
More