One Person Rushed to Hospital with Burn Injuries after Restaurant Fire at Singapore's Boat Quay

One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a restaurant at 16 Circular Road on Monday morning, April 21.

According to The Straits Times report, the incident took place at Tom Yum Kungfu, a charcoal Mookata restaurant in Boat Quay.

The portal reported that one of its readers Rachel Ho shared an image that showed black smoke billowing out of the shophouse and several fire trucks line a road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire incident at around 10 am. The authorities said that the fire involved the "contents of a kitchen" in the first-floor restaurant.

An SCDF spokesperson said that the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes using a water jet.

The injured individual had evacuated before SCDF's arrival and was transported to the Singapore General Hospital for treatment of a minor burn injury.

According to a Tom Yum Kungfu employee, the eatery will remain closed for a few days.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.